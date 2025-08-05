YOUR JOURNEY COULD SAVE A LIFE!

You're already on the move with Flix - but today, there’s a chance to start another kind of journey: One that could change someone’s life forever!

Flix and DKMS are joining forces to help save the lives of blood cancer patients, and you can be part of it.

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a stem cell transplant is their only chance to survive but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. By joining the stem cell registry, you're adding to a global movement where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a stem cell transplant finds their lifesaving match.





Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 17 - 55, in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form

Get a free swab kit sent to your home.

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you’re in the registry

