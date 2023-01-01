“Out of the blue, our 16-year-old daughter Emily was diagnosed with blood cancer in August 2022. Emily fainted and was rushed to hospital by emergency medical services. The doctors immediately noticed abnormal blood test results and she was diagnosed with higher-risk MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome). Before her diagnosis, Emily had been a normal, cheerful teenager who loved animals and sports – she particularly enjoyed playing handball, tennis and horseback riding.

Help Emily 00:14

Emily urgently needs a suitable stem cell donation. The doctors would like to perform the vital stem cell transplant as soon as possible - preferably as early as October! Unfortunately, we as parents and her little brother do not match as donors. We and our big fighter Emily, are waiting and hoping with all our hearts that a matching donor will be found soon. Please sign up and join the register!"

Please follow the registration links



For other countries click here!

Thank you so much for your support!